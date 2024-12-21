'My husband's family are staying at our house for 3 weeks and I'M LOSING MY MIND. AITA?'

they also constantly push boundaries with my toddler and try to convince him to do things he's not comfortable with (I step in pretty quickly but even when I set a boundary they dont abide by it which leaves me constantly repeating myself, waiting for my words to sink in)

My husband has told me he is stressed out because he doesn't want to have to "micro-manage his family" in order to keep me happy. I've snapped at him once for not making more of an effort to get them to respect the fact that this is our house and to be more mindful of living in our space, but I really think he just lacks the skills to communicate with them or he is afraid of what they will say.