'AITA for calling out my husband's friend after he made inappropriate comments about my son's paternity?'

Later, my husband told me I “took it too far” with Mike, that Mike was just joking, but I made it personal. I told him those comments were disrespectful to me as his wife and the mother of this child. He then said it’s obviously not true, so why am I so upset when I know how Mike is.

CeramicSavage

Ask your husband why Mike's comfort is more important than yours? NTA.

erinburrell

And why Mike was just making a joke and you were attacking?

Mike says: maybe we screwed.