"AITA for telling my husband his 'jokes' are hurtful and not funny?"

My husband (33M) and I (32F) got into a fight last night, and now I’m wondering if I overreacted.

The backstory — A few months ago, he made a joke at my expense—something he does fairly often. Like it usually does when he makes a joke at my expense or about women, it really hurt my feelings. I calmly told him that what he said upset me, and instead of acknowledging my feelings, he dismissed it and doubled down on how “it’s just a joke.”

This has happened before, but this time it was in front of our 5 y/o son, which made it even worse for me. Our son told him to apologize to Mommy, which he did not do.