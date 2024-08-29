'I told my husband's single female friend to back off. He's furious. AITA?' UPDATED

He does prefer phone calls and he does call his other friends too, but this one really sticks out on the call log. Regardless, a single woman isn't the same as a male friend or a married female friend. My husband says it makes no difference and I need to address my trust issues.

It hurts that he often called her just before or after saying goodnight to me. He also called her at the airport before our flight. It's worth mentioning that he never ever mentions he has contacted her. He claims this is because I would read into it and that he doesn't have to tell me everything. He denies that it would bother him if I called a single guy late at night.

I don't think he has physically cheated, but this borders on an emotional affair to me.

We can't agree on this and divorce is on the table. I just want him to acknowledge that my feelings are valid. AITA? Am I just a psycho wife or am I right?