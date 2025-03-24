Wife ignores husband’s tantrums only to uncover infidelity and hidden camera. AITA? UPDATED 2X

I told him I was confused, because he was throwing it all at me as if it’s my responsibility, and that SIL and my brother are 2 adults who made their own deal, that was up to her and she agreed to it, nobody was forcing her.

If she was uncomfortable or anything all she had to do was say it. He continued to repeat the complaints and said “Do I have to get involved” I told him the deal doesn’t involve him, or me for that matter, and I don’t understand why he’s the only one upset here when it has nothing to do with him.