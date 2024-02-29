Husband confronts wife about emotional affair; she claims, 'I did it because you're abusive.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

I broke my back for this person and my sanity. 4 years of the relationship I was suicidal.

I chalked it off to it being because I've always struggled with depression. No. It was them. I found out after we broke up that for 3 years of our relationship they were having an emotional relationship with the person they forced me to be friends with.

Said person lived in Canada but because they made me be friends with them I was often buying them presents and stuff because "that's what friends do" but turns out it was anniversary presents and such for them.

I was always wary of them but they gaslit me to the point that I was so depressed and upset that i didn't realize. When I tell you that nothing that you're going through right now is worth it, I mean it.