'AITA for getting my husband's 'work wife' fired?' HUSBAND RESPONDS

So I (35f) have been married to my husband (40m) for 8 yrs. Been together for almost 15. No cheating, no dishonesty. Just trust and love. He's very attractive and successful. (He credits me to getting him there as he jokes he'd be a bum if I wasn't in his life to motivate him) he's very successful in his field.
He has an employee (23f) that he is mentoring. I occasionally come with our son to do surprise visits and bring brownies. (I have not met 23f before but heard about her, she seemed nice and I was happy she was learning a lot).
So we came by his office after our sons newest accomplishment as he wanted to see his dad with a plate of brownies. I ran into her and I asked where my husband was. She was like who are you and what do you want with my work hubby. In a giggly voice.
I simply stated well I'm hear to bring brownies to him and his coworkers and I am his wife. She looked shocked. (He does wear a ring and a signet ring) led me to his office. You can't just walk in. Her demeanor changed and she was pouting.
I brought it up to my husband that I thought It was weird and I don't like the work hubby/wife culture it's not appropriate. He agreed and has never thought of her as anything but an employee and said he'd have a talk with her. He came home about an hour ago and informed me they fired her, due to some inappropriate actions and intentions.
I feel bad for the girl as this is a high powered company and hard to get into. So was I the AH for mentioning that I was uncomfortable with his employee calling herself his work wife only for her to end up losing her job?
ETA: The reason I am against the work hubby/wife title is I was once called a work wife by a coworker, because I was nice and attentive (to everyone) and tried to help out when I could but I was uncomfortable with it and said no I'm my husband's wife I'm just trying to be a good employee and work friend please don't confuse the two. I was treated with a lot more respect from then on.
NTA. She needs to learn the lesson early. Don't go after men in relationships/marriage. You told her you're the wife and she should have treated you with respect. Good husband for taking care of the matter.
FrameNo4349 OP:
It was even stranger as I had a HUGE (they go within minutes of me placing it down usually) plate of brownies for everyone and a almost 7 yr old boy with me. I just got a sick feeling in my stomach. I hate feeling like I caused a young person to lose their chance at a good career.
You didn't make her lose anything, she is 23 and should know how to behave especially in a work place and she needs to learn some boundaries. Do not feel guilty at all.
Gosh, now I'm curious to know what that girl did to get fired. 😭
NTA. There is absolutely no way they could get away with firing her over one comment. There is clearly far more to the story here that maybe you don't know and likely her comment to you was simply the last resort. PS. now I want brownies!
Let me get this straight, you brought brownies and suddenly it turned into a reality show episode? Talk about a plot twist.
FrameNo4349 OP:
Strange to me. I try to bring a sweet treat to the office once a month, just to meet the new hires, interns, and usually have a great relationship with them all. I haven't recently as work/mom duties have gotten in the way. So it's been a good 3 months since I've been to the office.
My son just wanted to show off to his dad after a competition we went to and I had made brownies for a treat but he wanted to go see his dad and share his treat.
I am reading all the comments and taking them to heart. Some nice commenter's gave me advice on questions to ask to relieve my own stress. So I asked. After dinner husband was more willing to. (He was still upset about the whole thing).
My husband read the post and some of the many comments and wanted to add his own input to clear up any confusion. Just to add there have been no actions on his part other than being friendly to make his new employee feel welcome.
Husband here: So I approached HR with these remarks that my wife told me. They sat us down and we had a meeting with her. She confirmed that she said those remarks and made some more passes saying she felt safe and secure and thought I'd be the perfect man for her. That my wife (op) wasn't good enough for me etc.
HR shut her down. They said these actions and words are not acceptable in this company. They then said there are multiple complaints regarding her behavior (not just from me the husband) so they decided she was a liability.
We do hope she gets whatever professional help she needs if there is some mental or attachment issues she's dealing with so she can live a good life. I am not interested in anyone else. I've only had eyes for my wife seeing her support me at my lowest and push me to be the best I can. My wife is always welcome to visit at work. Sorry for those but her brownie recipe is a secret she won't share with me.
Thank you everyone for your kind words. I am sorry that some think it's fake or AI, I know a lot of ppl post fake stories on here so its hard to tell what's the truth or not anymore. I can assure you this 100% real.
I do feel a lot better after knowing more details from my husband then what he originally shared with me (thanks to commenter's telling me to ask him for more details) unfortunately there is no more to the story. No drama/cheating to make it interesting. I was just a wife expressing her discomfort that was 1 of many complaints this employee had during her probationary period. Have a great weekend every thanks again!