'I accidentally rejected my coworker/friend I regret it. How do I fix this?' MAJOR UPDATE

Because this girl I liked got back in touch and decided she was up for something more, we dated for three years and she eventually dumped me because I was her only close person she knew and she wanted to figure out who she was without me. Don't be that person to him once you find more friends, he isn't a stepping stone for you to use.

Fennec_Foxy wrote:

Just tell him you freaked out because it was unexpected but you actually like him back and would like to ask him on a date. Unless he's suddenly playing games, he will appreciate the honesty, feel relieved and happy.

teeta0 wrote:

I just have a few questions. Do you LIKE him like that? Or are you just missing your best friend? Can you see yourself in a fulfilling long-term relationship with him?

Answer those questions just to yourself. If the answers are no or I don't know, let him have his space. Don't string him along.