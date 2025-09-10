'AITA for accidentally getting a server fired because I asked a question about my receipt?'

snowbunnysiren writes:
I go to this local restaurant often for just a pulled pork sandwich. Every single time I order the same thing to go, it costs $17.55 with taxes, fees, and the extra charges they add on. I know this because I checked my bank statements.
This past week I ordered the same sandwich over the phone and noticed I was charged $29.20. Since I order it about twice a month, I immediately made a mental note that something was off. When I went to pick it up, I asked for a receipt right away. I was told there was a problem with the machine, so I asked to speak with the manager about the pricing.
The waitress who had taken my order told me that to avoid any further confrontation, she would just void the charge out of the system because the manager would not be in until 4. I agreed and left, thinking in my head that I had gotten a free sandwich, but also that I would come back to talk to the manager later because the whole situation felt shady.
When I finally spoke with the manager, she confirmed that the receipt system was working fine. She was able to pull up my order from that day and saw that there had been an extra tip added for the waitress, which explained the higher charge.
I did not make a big deal about it and I was refunded. I was genuinely just curious about the sandwich pricing and whether the restaurant had raised its takeout percentage (which was currently 10%).
I went back today and found out the waitress was fired right after the incident. Should I have just taken the free sandwich and let it go? She was clearly pregnant and could not have been more than 25.
kk1289 says:
NTA. Purposely putting in the tip wrong is theft. I was a server for years and if this was my co-worker I would've never trusted her again. She's probably the one who steals all the pens other people bring from home too.
BookkeeperNo1888 says:
NTA. A $10 tip for a carryout sandwich? She likely wasn’t fired because of your sandwich. She was likely fired because you weren’t the first to complain or they audited her transactions when you noted your bill and they saw that was a “thing” for her. No way a $10 tip on a transaction that small was an accident.
Flimsy-Reading1774 says:
This is not the first time she did it. It's the first time she got caught.
DeeHarperLewis says:
NTA she had a nice little racket going and got caught because she got greedy.