'I accidentally had my baby in my friend’s car. Now she won't speak to me. How do I fix this?' UPDATED 3X

"I (27F) accidentally had my baby in my friend’s (31F) car. Now her husband & she don’t want to speak to me. How do I fix this?"

I’m very aware this sounds ridiculous but I’m so tired of worrying about this, I need some outside perspective. This all happened almost 2 weeks ago now. I was almost 38 weeks pregnant then.

My partner left for an afternoon to help out her brother (which we were both fine with, she was only a 1,5 hour drive away & neither of us saw this coming) & my friend ‘Alice’ offered to come spend the day with me so I wasn’t alone.

Honestly it was really nice to have her there. We just watched some movies and hung out and even though I was so uncomfortable through the day, I didn’t consider I might actually be going into labor. (I had been feeling discomfort for ages.) At some point we did realise this was the real deal & I called my wife.