'AITA for accidentally telling my friend her fiancé is cheating? She says his behavior is my fault!'

I was invited to one of the pre-wedding "girl's nights"—because my life is that of the two-dimensional comic relief gay side character, I guess—and we got wasted. Like, the kind of drunk where logic isn't even in the same dimension. So when the topic of other people in the #girlsquad's relationships came up, like the genius I was, I whipped out my phone to show them the hot guy I've been hooking up with as just a dumb summer fling.

......who turned out to be Marcus. (Kill me now to save me from the mortification.) Rightfully so, Sienna lost her s^#t. Fair. No criticism from me. But then she turned on me and started blaming me for "ruining her wedding."