'AITA for accidentally telling my friend her fiancé is cheating? She says his behavior is my fault!'

Altruistic_Risk_4402 writes:
I'll preface this by saying that I'm (22M) very, very gay. I was in high school when I met this friend, and she was the cool older kid the year above me. For all intents and purposes, we'll call her Sienna (23F).
Now, after high school, I went to an out-of-state college, while Sienna went to the local uni. We kind of lost touch other than the obligatory "happy birthday!" and "merry Christmas!!" texts, so you can imagine my surprise when I got a text from my mom a few months ago saying that a wedding invitation from Sienna had gotten delivered to my parents' house.
Sure enough, a quick text to the lucky lady confirmed that she was getting married! Her longtime partner, "Marcus" (25M), had finally proposed. A summer wedding right in my hometown, right when I (and some of our other friends) would be back in town from uni.
I was invited to one of the pre-wedding "girl's nights"—because my life is that of the two-dimensional comic relief gay side character, I guess—and we got wasted. Like, the kind of drunk where logic isn't even in the same dimension. So when the topic of other people in the #girlsquad's relationships came up, like the genius I was, I whipped out my phone to show them the hot guy I've been hooking up with as just a dumb summer fling.
......who turned out to be Marcus. (Kill me now to save me from the mortification.) Rightfully so, Sienna lost her s^#t. Fair. No criticism from me. But then she turned on me and started blaming me for "ruining her wedding."
(FOR CLARIFICATION, because I'm sure this will come up in the comments, no, the wedding invitation did not have any photos on it. It was one of those minimalist designs with over-the-top calligraphy, that's it. Her socials only feature her. I had no way of knowing what he looked like.)
I don't personally think I was at fault here, but here is where I think I messed up: I very loudly, and to the entire club, drunkenly said, "It's not my fault your cheating fiancé likes getting his back blown out, Sienna!"
I feel absolutely awful. I don't want to be the other woman (technically guy, but you get it) and I certainly don't want to hurt a friend like that. I've tried apologizing a thousand times, but she's not interested in talking to me, which I totally get.
When confronted, he confessed to not only hooking up with me, but also eight different guys over the course of their four-year relationship. The wedding's been called off. AITAH?
Here are the top comments:
joeyb82 says:
Yikes. You helped her dodge a bullet, for sure. She's just upset now, but I hope that someday she realizes it was all for the best. NTA.
phyris says:
NTA, because how were you to know? I do feel sorry for Sienna, though.
guardog says:
NTA. You didn't know he was her partner. And honestly if she cares more about the wedding being ruined than the fact her boyfriend was getting it on the side? You're saving both of them.
Turbulent_Ebb5669 says:
Maybe, eventually, she'll thank you for the heads up.
What do you think?