'I accidentally overheard a conversation about myself that I was not meant to.'

Try to take it easy on yourself, give yourself grace and patience, that's most important. Be kind to yourself first and foremost. 3 years is such a short amount of time. Also, I can't tell you to stop feeling guilty about it, but -try- not to feel guilty about it. You didn't do anything wrong.

That's-not-me-name wrote:

Losing a parent is hard. I miss my mother very deeply so very often. Your pain is very understandable. At the same time life continues. We can dwell in our grief or we can move forward with joy and allow our memories to comfort us instead of torture us. You have been stuck in your grief and your friends want you to be happy.