'I accidentally overheard a conversation about myself that I was not meant to.'

As the title says. I, 30 female, was catching up with a group of friends over the weekend. To make a long story short I went to use the bathroom upstairs and as I was coming down after I stopped because I heard a whole conversation going on between two what I would consider very close friends.
Sisters even. One of the comments said was that keeps replaying in my head is “ I don’t know how to help her, I really think she’s too far gone” “she won’t even try to fake or pretend to be happy” “she is miserable and crappy all of the time”
For context, I lost my dad almost 3 years ago. I won’t go into too much detail but it was unexpected and fast. He was diagnosed with a terminal illness and passed quickly after being placed on hospice. I was his caretaker at the end and gave him his last dose of morphine.
I blame myself and feel guilt because he passed minutes after that last dose. Even though I know I was offering him comfort in his final moments ( I go to therapy for this) I still struggle with this. I did not handle his passing well, I attempted and was committed to a in patient treatment facility. I have felt so alone and isolated since losing him but am slowly
Making progress and trying to figure out how to be happy again. I feel guilty about eavesdropping on this private conversation but I was so taken aback I could not help myself. These are women whom I consider sisters. I thought they understood me, I thought I had found my people and now after hearing these things I feel more alone.
My dad’s death anniversary is the day after my friends birthday, this get together was celebrate her birthday. I feel I did a pretty good job of faking it, as I have my whole life to be sad about my personal problems, I was doing my very best to hide my own feelings so my friend could enjoy her birth day. These are people who have assured me I never have to fake how I feel.
Idk what the point of this post is, I guess just a call to the void as I’m just looking to vent and no advice. But I am just struggling so hard in my grieving journey, I’ve finally accepted he is gone but now I’m mourning who I used to be. I feel as like my friends who knew me before have put a time line on when they think I should me “back to normal” and are upset I’m not meeting their expectations.
I’m trying so hard constantly and feel like I have no one, even my “sister” thinks I’m too far gone. There is simply no going back to “normal”, I am simply not who I was before, but I’m fighting to pick up the pieces and rebuild. I wish I didn’t have to lose more people but it’s looking that way.
IncapacitatedTrash wrote:
There's no loneliness quite like grief. I lost my mom coming up on 6 years ago, and while things have gotten easier, who I used to be died with my mom. It's been an uphill battle to re-establish myself. I'm changed, and while I have friends with me, I've also had to settle with the knowledge that they'll never understand, and it's not their fault for that either.
I don't condemn or fault them for not understanding, it's just something that happens. And even if they did understand, their grief would be different from mine. That said, it wasn't kind of them to say those things.
Supporting someone through grief is hard on someone, but saying things like "she's too far gone" or "she doesn't even try" is a real kick in the teeth that is absolutely unfair to someone who is struggling and trying their best, even if that best is at 1% battery operation.
Try to take it easy on yourself, give yourself grace and patience, that's most important. Be kind to yourself first and foremost. 3 years is such a short amount of time. Also, I can't tell you to stop feeling guilty about it, but -try- not to feel guilty about it. You didn't do anything wrong.
That's-not-me-name wrote:
Losing a parent is hard. I miss my mother very deeply so very often. Your pain is very understandable. At the same time life continues. We can dwell in our grief or we can move forward with joy and allow our memories to comfort us instead of torture us. You have been stuck in your grief and your friends want you to be happy.
It even sounds like your grief has caused you to be unkind to your friends. They are still there. Decide if you want to be happy or not. Then take the steps to be happy. Tell your friends that you love them and are grateful for their support. Tell them what they can do to help. Your dad loves you. He wants you to be happy. You can do it.
Frosty_Comparison_85 wrote:
I’m sorry for your loss. I lost both of my parents in the last two years to cancer. Both passed on hospice at my house and I was their caregiver too. Dad in March of 2024 and Mom in September 2025. I also gave the last dose of pain meds. Without the meds, they would have been in agony. The meds were prescribed by a doctor and I was following the doctor’s orders.
Had they been in an inpatient hospice, the only difference would have been the nurse administering the same meds, same dose. You didn’t do anything to feel guilty for but I do understand where you are coming from. I hope therapy helps you find yourself again. I started going about 7 months ago and I’m just now starting to feel like myself again.
rawrsatbeards wrote:
I may have an unpopular opinion here, but I don’t think what they said was bad. Sure, it lacked tact, but they were talking between themselves, and didn’t think you would hear.
They’re sisters, who confide in each other and it sounds like they’re very worried about you. Maybe exasperated and burnt out from being your friend but they’re clearly worried or they wouldn’t have brought it up nor would they have invited you to events.
They were probably venting to one another because they feel useless. Maybe they could have used better communication but this was a private moment and sometimes you don’t have to say the kindest most empathetic things when you’re venting to a trusted person.
Of all the things they could have said, this seems really tame. I’m not saying you can’t feel hurt, I’m just saying that I don’t think it was said with malice or intent to hurt you. It’s been three years, they’re still there, they’re still your friends, and they’re grieving their friend (you; how you were before his passing).
I don’t know what you intend to do, but if you feel strong enough, I’d suggest telling them that you overheard them, that it hurt you to hear those words and that you’re trying to get better. If I were one of them, I’d be mortified I was overheard in the first place but I’d be so so grateful my friend thought they could tell me I hurt them so I could try to repair the damage.