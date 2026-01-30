'I accidentally read my sister’s chats with her husband and I’m shaken. How do I help her?'

Recently my sister visited our parents home. By accident I came across some chats between her and her husband. I wish I hadn’t because what I read has left me deeply disturbed.
They had an arranged marriage. He had been in love with someone else before marriage but couldn’t marry her due to family pressure. Since marriage he has repeatedly insulted my sister her height, her family background, her worth as a person. He keeps telling her he has a government job and she is “nothing,” even though she is well educated.
For context: we are not a wealthy family but neither is he from some privileged or “royal” background. His father works for someone else and his brothers do too. At least my father works independently. Yet he constantly uses money, status, and his job to demean my sister and make her feel inferior. This feels less about reality and more about control and ego.
They currently live in a joint family. He has told her that at least in the joint family he can see his parents and siblings but once they move into their own house he doesn’t know how he will tolerate living with “just her.” In moments of anger he has even told her to either end her life or divorce him.
They have two very young daughters (one is 3+, the other 1+). He has shown clear resentment over having daughters and was unhappy during both pregnancies. Early in the marriage he also cheated on her she found out and still stayed. What hurts me most is that in the chats my sister wasn’t arguing back. She was just agreeing, apologising, trying to calm him down.
Another complication is that I am her youngest sibling. When I try to raise concerns she shuts down, gets defensive, or says he was “just joking” and that i’m overthinking. Because of the age and family dynamic i don’t have the space to confront her directly even though i’m extremely worried about her mental health and self worth.
I’m struggling with:
•How to support her without making things worse?
•Whether this clearly counts as emotional harm?
•How to help her see that this is not normal or acceptable?
•What role family should realistically play especially when children are involved?
I’m not asking whether I should confront her husband I know that could backfire on her. I’m looking for advice on how to quietly support my sister, protect her dignity, and help her move toward safety and self respect in a way that makes sense in the Indian context. Any practical advice would really help.
unpleasantexperience wrote:
If safe, you should disclose where you’re located in the world and where your sister is or maybe something about y’all’s cultural background. Maybe I’ve overread it but it might be important to give advice specifically for your situation or by others in similar cultural situations.
OP responded:
We’re in India within a fairly traditional family structure (arranged marriage, joint family). I’m keeping details vague for privacy but guidance from people familiar with this cultural context would really help.
senbonzekra wrote:
Your story struck a chord for me so I'll give you a similar one, hope that helps, I'll keep it very short. Same story with my BIL, a government officer, started verbally mistreating my sis, everyone in my family tolerated it one way or the other, my sister tried everything nothing worked, I also tried to become a government officer just to have an indirect force to stop him but I didn't qualify.
It continued for 9 years and I tolerated it, in tenth year/ last year he became physically dangerous and my sis said I cant take this anymore, I told her come to back to my home I have dealt with his mistreatment long enough and I'll f*k his life up, if he was a govt officer then I was a lawyer and i could really mess his life up.
That night the BIL came to get sis back and I made him really regret that decision, after that things have patched up but my BIL knows now that if he messes up again he'll face my unforgivable wrath so now he is in control. In short nothing indirect worked, direct confrontation with full awareness of severe consequences made him back off.
makeupblab wrote:
Hi OP, first of all - I am SO sorry your family is going through this. I'm assuming you're south asian with your mention of arranged marriage & joint families. I'm south asian too, grew up there for the most part. I'm also a couple's therapist. I'm going to try answering your questions to the best I can, and you're welcome to message me directly if you wish. How to support her: What does support mean here?
Does support mean helping her navigate how to walk away from her husband, help her be financially independent, or to offer emotional support? If she remains in the marriage, here are some things I want you to assume (and wouldn't be surprised if they turn to be fact because these are patterns we commonly see): he's not going to change.
He has made his displeasure with his marriage clear. He will likely cheat again, and he will not suddenly be able to respect his wife. Until she disconnects from him (through separation/divorce/living together but emotionally/mentally distant), she will continue to suffer. 100%. This is emotional mistreatment.
How to help her see this is not normal: Excellent question, easy to answer, and sometimes super difficult to implement. My hunch would be that she already knows that this isn't normal. I'd be curious about what's making her stay in these dynamics. I know South Asian culture isn't kind to single women, let alone a single woman with 2 kids.
What would your family's stance be on her divorcing her husband? Is she financially dependent? No one likes being disrespected, and sometimes people stay in toxic relationships because of fear of what would happen when they exit - socially, for their own future, children, financially, "log kya kahengay?" etc.
Great question again, but 'realistically' is very subjective. Ideally, take a stand for your child. Remind them that you are their home and family, and you will embrace them come what may in life. He's literally asked her to end her life (!!!) - the children aren't growing up in a happy home just because mom and dad live together.
They'll see the fights, his rejection of her, her heartbreak. They stand a solid chance at a happy, fulfilling, thriving life if adults in their life (primarily mom, but also your family's support) make the right choices.
Dunquinn wrote:
Do things with her! Invite her out with the kids and help her recognize her own self worth. Compliment her genuinely when she does something you admire (how she handles the kids when upset or hurt, if she spent extra attention on herself, if she’s done something creative, etc.).
Ask her advice for things going on in your own life (school, work, friends, family, etc.). Do NOT ask her advice on her situation pretending it’s another friend…she will know what you’re doing and it’s condescending.
Helping her build up her self worth and letting her know that you are a safe place is amazing. It will take time, but others will start doing the same thing when they see you doing it. Hopefully, she will eventually start ACTING in self worth and stand up for herself in her marriage, but only she can do that.