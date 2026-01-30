'I accidentally read my sister’s chats with her husband and I’m shaken. How do I help her?'

I’m struggling with: •How to support her without making things worse? •Whether this clearly counts as emotional harm?

•How to help her see that this is not normal or acceptable? •What role family should realistically play especially when children are involved?

I’m not asking whether I should confront her husband I know that could backfire on her. I’m looking for advice on how to quietly support my sister, protect her dignity, and help her move toward safety and self respect in a way that makes sense in the Indian context. Any practical advice would really help.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

unpleasantexperience wrote: