'I accused my fiance of cheating on me and left our house. I'm afraid to go back.' UPDATED 2X

Wrongfully accusing a partner of cheating on you is never going to go over well.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a woman shared her major mistake, and the fallout that occurred afterward. She wrote:

"I accused my (28M) fiance of cheating on me (26F) and left our house."

My fiance and I have been in a relationship for the last 6 years, engaged for the last 2 years and we are about to get married in November 2024. Going to try and not make this long. On Monday I woke up around 2AM to go to the bathroom, as I walked passed my fiance's side of the bed his phone went of with a message. I got curious and looked. The message was from a girl called Angie.