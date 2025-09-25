I agreed to an open marriage. My wife is furious that I’m not dating anyone else.

One time she charged us $400 for a podcast recommendation. My wife loves this therapist and does not want to switch. I have been asking around for some perspectives on this. Consensus seems to be a combination of “maybe she feels guilty” and “you are a liar and an idiot.”

TL;DR: Agreed to an open marriage. Wife is sleeping around, as is her right, and I’m not. That offends her. Am I missing anything?

EDIT: I did not have “get screamed at for saying I consented” on my bingo card, I’ll just say that upfront.