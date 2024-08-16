'AITA for not supporting my brother when he claimed my niece's baby looks like my SIL?'

She is not biologically related to her or her child, and both of them need to accept that and stop trying to force this idea that they (Ciara, her child, but also Ciara's full siblings) look like SIL.

My brother told her to calm down and stop acting hormonal, as if there's something wrong with finding familiar features in family. Ciara took her baby from my brother and passed the baby to her partner.

Then she told them SIL is not her real family, is not her real mom, and is not who she looks like. She told them she has always looked just like her mom, and so does her baby. She told them she had warned them that they were going to stop acting like SIL was her actual mom and the actual grandma, or she would walk. And she did. She told them she was done.