'AITA for telling my in-laws, I will destroy their grandparents home if I want because I bought it'

OP added more context with an update:

BIL is on state assistance, so the Department of Family Services is already aware of their situation. All involved grandparents are aware of the situation as well. When the child’s mother spoke with us, she stated she works, the baby has always been with dad, and dad has custody, so what is she supposed to do?

The child’s mother also has her own issues. BIL moved in about three months prior to the grandparents both being gone. The estate was in probate and on the market (combined time) for nine months, and we paid market price, no “family discount.” My husband lived with his grandparents from 7 years old until he was 27 years old, when we moved in together.