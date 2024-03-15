'I am falling for my sister’s ex. Would it be unreasonable to date him?' MAJOR UPDATE

Some questions answer themselves, but that doesn't stop people from asking them.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman asked if it was unreasonable for her to want to date her sister's ex. She wrote:

"I 27F am falling for my sister’s 26F ex 26M. Would it be unreasonable to date him?"

So I’m in a pretty complicated situation. My sister Amy was dating Paul for 2 1/2 years. From when she was 22-24. I wasn’t too close with him but we got along. Well unfortunately he cheated with her best friend and this hurt my sister a lot. I was angry and hurt that he would do that my sister. My sister became depressed, and still has trust issues to the point she’s scared to date.