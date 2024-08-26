'AITA because I am intentionally not letting my neighbor and her dog in?' 'They're outside in the dark.'

Dizzy-Potato3557 said:

NTA. Some people feel entitled to everything and think everyone else lives to make them favors (and they don't even see those as favors). You did everything right and in a civil way before taking action. You helped her even when she was being rude and an inconvenience, you talked to her about it and warned her that you wouldn't be opening for her again.

And yet she decided to do it again. How come you are in the wrong for not answering but she is just fine by knocking on your door during the evening multiple times and on purpose? I do feel the consequences are a bit harsh, but that's on her.