'AITA for keeping no contact with my sister even after her husband (my ex) died?'

My parents attempted to force forgiveness on me. They took me to a church therapist and had numerous talks with me about Lauren being my sister for life and Jace being just a high school boyfriend.

All it did was push me further away from my parents, and when I turned 18, I moved in with my grandma. I had very little contact with my parents and no contact with Lauren or Jace. They got married just before the baby was born, and I ignored the invite. I ignored them when they had their first and then second child.

Lauren made several attempts to speak to me and apologize again, but I ignored them, and I told extended family that I wasn’t going to change my mind. Some were quick to say I was just a silly child and would regret throwing my sister away.