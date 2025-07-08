'I am leaving my GF because she’s been trying to have an affair. I need advice.' UPDATED 3X

"I (27M) am leaving my gf (25F) because she’s been trying to have an affair."

This is hard. We’ve been together for nearly 8 years. We built a life together. So, there’s so much to this but basically I did that thing that everyone in a relationship should be wary of. I looked through her phone. And I found messages upon messages from a mutual friend who lives out of state now that were concerning.

Initially I was gonna leave right then and there but I wanted to try to talk to her. So I gave her almost 3 chances to own up to it. The first time I was really vague and just asked if there was someone else. She flat out denied. I thought I was prepared for her to deny but turns out I wasn’t. Then the other times I got more and more pointed.