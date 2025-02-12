'I am madly in love with my best friend. We're roommates and I don't know what to do.' UPDATED

So I've been best friends with this girl, Amanda, for my entire life. We were neighbours and our moms were very close. We've both been through the same struggles: single moms, b-llying throughout school. She is my closest friend and she means the world to me.

When we were both 20, our moms kicked us out of our houses. I guess they thought we should "grow up", whatever they meant by that. We ended up finding a place to live together, and have been living together for 3 years now. We graduated college last year and now have decent paying jobs. I've always had a crush on her, but never acted upon it in fear of ruining our friendship.

I've had a couple of GF's, but I never really saw a future with any of them. I guess I was with them just to say that I was in a relationship.

She on the other hand just got out of a relationship. She was with him for 4 years. He cheated on her and left her for some other girl I don't know.