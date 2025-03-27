'AITA for telling my half-sister if she dies before I turn 18 then she isn't my sister anymore?'

Technical_Figure7371 writes:

My half-sister is 11, and I'm 15. My parents divorced when I was really young, and my dad got my half-sister's mom pregnant a while after. They didn't get together for real until my half-sister was 3, and then my mom died, so I went to live with the three of them, and my dad had more kids with my half-sister's mom.

I don't know why, but 2 or 3 years ago, my half-sister started telling me I was dumb and stupid and that her mom was my mom, and it was weird for me to talk about someone else being my mom. I told my dad, and he went and talked to her, but it didn't help. She got worse. She said my mom was just some dead woman and that her mom was my mom. I told my dad more times, and he talked to her more times, but it didn't help.