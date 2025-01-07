'AITA for telling my mom she's the reason I'm in therapy for what she's said to me?'

We lost my father when I was 2, and three days later, I "celebrated" my third birthday. My mom loves celebrating birthdays, but not mine, obviously. After a couple of years, my mom was struggling with depression. She was going to casinos like there was no tomorrow. For a while, we tried to help her, but when my siblings tried to help her, they were "Mommy's little help angels."

But I was met with apathy when I was trying to help her—holding her hair while she was puking, trying to make coffee when she was trying to sober up, saying, "Mom, that's okay, please you need help," when she lost one of our homes—she still refused my help and made comments about "how much I look like my father."