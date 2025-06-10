'AITA for telling my husband's Italian friend to get over her Italian superiority complex?'

I was so mad and did not mince words. I told her how arrogant and obnoxious it was to think Italian food is the best, told her Italians are not the best, and we would not take her out for any Italian meals.

She could go shopping for herself, cook it, and enjoy it alone. Sorry, but the ingredients would not be as good as in Italy, but she was in another country, so be grateful for what she could find! She cried and decided to leave early.

My husband tried to tell me that she is set in her ways. She has not traveled much all her life. At 60 years old, this is the second time she has traveled out of the country. The last time was to Germany, and it was well over 25 years ago!