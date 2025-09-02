'AITA for forcing my sister to reimburse me without help from family for her mistake?'

I asked why she took my board without permission. She said she came to our site to ask, but since we weren’t there, she assumed it was fine and used it anyway. I asked if she would let her eight-year-old son take someone else’s property without asking, and if not, why she didn’t hold herself to the same standard. She didn’t have an answer.

She then offered to buy me a new paddle as a “Christmas gift.” I told her I would order a replacement directly from the company, let her know the cost (likely around $70, though I couldn’t check right then), and that I expected her to pay me back once she started working her part-time job again.