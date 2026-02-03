'AITA for still wanting a divorce even after couples counseling?'

I (31M) have been with my wife (28F) for seven years, and we have one child together (3M). Ever since we had our child, I became a stay-at-home parent since she had a job that paid more and daycare is too expensive to afford. I don’t mind staying home with the kiddo, and even then I was working part time for some extra cash.

About four months ago, she came to me and told me she was thinking about a divorce and that she had found herself attracted to someone else. When she told me, it hurt a lot. I was working whenever I had free time and was the only one who really cleaned the house, so maybe I was neglecting her in some way with how little time I had between work, cleaning, and taking care of our child.