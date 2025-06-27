'AITA for wanting to sue my school for ignoring my serious medical condition until I fainted?'

h0nest_Question writes:
I (18F) have a medical condition that makes my period extremely painful. It’s not just cramps, it’s intense pain, dizziness, and sometimes I nearly faint. My teachers are aware of this. One day, when the pain got worse, I told my teacher. She said I should go to the secretary so they could call my mom and send me home to rest.
When I got there, they made me wait outside the office for an entire hour. I was in pain, dizzy, and barely able to stand. Even though they knew about my condition, they didn’t believe me. After that hour, they pretended to call my mom. They held the phone for maybe three seconds, then said she didn’t answer and told me to return to class.
I told them I was in too much pain to walk. I said I literally could not move. They didn’t care. They told me to go anyway. So I walked up the stairs while in extreme pain, dizzy, and crying. I stood outside the classroom, unable to go in because I was sobbing.
My teacher came out, asked what had happened, and was shocked when I explained. She said this should not be happening and offered to walk me back to the office. On the way down the stairs, I collapsed from dizziness.
The school’s student medics came to help. They wanted to call an ambulance because they knew how serious the situation was. The school told them not to. I was crying, shaking, and barely conscious. I managed to secretly message my mom: “Please answer the phone. Please. I need to go to the doctor.”
She had no idea what I meant, because the school had never actually tried to contact her. Thankfully, she sent my grandfather to pick me up. Later, I found out that some teachers told my classmates, “She’s fine. She’s just overreacting,” even though I had collapsed at school.
At home, I talked with my mom and we agreed I should sue the school for what happened. My father disagreed and said I was overreacting. I told him he was being an a%#hole for saying that. He replied that I was the one being disrespectful for talking to him like that, and warned me that I could get into trouble if I tried to sue.
StormBlink2298 says:
NTA. Your health is a priority, not an overreaction. Schools should practice empathy and understanding, not dismissiveness. Stand your ground.
Adorable-Passage5133 says:
You are not the a^#&ole. Your school and your dad are. Sue them. What your school did was incredibly negligent and frankly, dangerous.
aeroeagleAC says:
This isn't adding up to me. If you had your phone why wouldn't you have contacted your parents way earlier in this whole exchange?
ElehcarTheFirst says:
Sue the school. They put your health at risk. What would have happened if the teacher wasn't there with you going down the stairs? You could have fallen and caused permanent injury or even death if you had to hit your head in a certain way. Your medical concern should be taken seriously.