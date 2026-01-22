'I am uncomfortable with my wife's behavior with her friend.'

electrical_sun_7116 wrote:

You had to drag out that they slept together after they were very clearly flirting and touching right in front of you in your own home.

I’d be blowing this up in a huge way without hesitation or mercy, this is a huge problem and it’s completely unacceptable that she welcomed an ex hookup partner into your home without even telling you the whole story. I’d be livid. Your gut sees it from a mile away. Trust yourself.

BoredBKK wrote:

"I overheard one of Jane's friends say "Omg, he's gorgeous!" and Jane giggled and responded with a playful "stooop"."

Your wife brought her former partner that she's kept in contact with into your home. Where he felt so totally at ease touching her as he did in front of you in your home.