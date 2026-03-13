"I am at my wit's end with son’s live-in GF. AITA if I evict her?"

I am a 43F married to a 45M2F disabled homemaker for 20+ years. We also have a teen daughter in high school. My son just turned 19 and is in his 1st year of college. Last summer before school started at 18, he hatched a plan with his internet GF, also 18M2F, and his friends to bring his GF to come live with us (without our knowledge).

In August one of my son’s friends bought a bus ticket for my son GF to come to my home. We were informed when she was already on a bus on her way here. Needless to say we were shocked. I had just had a major career shift in January and was still trying to heal from severe burn out and catch up financially from being unexpectedly unemployed for six months.