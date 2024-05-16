Someecards Logo
'AITA for getting revenge on my sister at her engagement party after she ruined my engagement?'

Andrew Pierson
May 16, 2024 | 2:52 PM
AITA for'ruining' my sister's engagment party by stealing her thunder?

Any_Position8291 writes:

When my girlfriend and I decided to get engaged, we wanted it to be a special moment between us. So, I made it clear to my family, especially my sister, that I didn't want any grand gestures or interruptions during the proposal.

However, during our romantic dinner, just as I was about to pop the question, my sister burst in with a group of friends, cheering and causing a scene. I was furious and felt like my special moment had been ruined.

My sister brushed off my anger, saying she wanted to celebrate with us, but I couldn't shake off the disappointment. Fast forward to my sister's engagement party, and I couldn't resist the chance to make a statement of my own.

During the toast to the happy couple, I announced that my girlfriend and I were expecting our first child. My sister was livid, accusing me of stealing her thunder on her special day, but I couldn't help but feel vindicated, especially when our family rallied behind us, excitedly discussing our baby news.

While my sister insists I was the a&^$ole for overshadowing her engagement, I can't help but think back to how she disregarded my wishes during my proposal.

Here are the top comments:

Lady_Salamander says:

ESH (Everyone Sucks Here). Just get ready for the scene she makes at your wedding, since you two are probably so petty that this won’t stop.

summonsays:

Were you an a^#&ole? Yes. Were you justified? Also Yes. Sometimes you need to just be and accept it.

Agile_Geologist_7225 says:

You’re both terrible grow up.

nonsensicaltexthere says:

I too tell everybody in my life in advance about spesific situations and places where I really do not want them to be in or making a scene. Because otherwise it is just far too likely that they will all accidentally come to said random location in that spesific time with confetti.

What do you think?

Sources: Reddit
