'AITA for getting revenge on my sister at her engagement party after she ruined my engagement?'

Any_Position8291 writes:
When my girlfriend and I decided to get engaged, we wanted it to be a special moment between us. So, I made it clear to my family, especially my sister, that I didn't want any grand gestures or interruptions during the proposal.
However, during our romantic dinner, just as I was about to pop the question, my sister burst in with a group of friends, cheering and causing a scene. I was furious and felt like my special moment had been ruined.
My sister brushed off my anger, saying she wanted to celebrate with us, but I couldn't shake off the disappointment. Fast forward to my sister's engagement party, and I couldn't resist the chance to make a statement of my own.
During the toast to the happy couple, I announced that my girlfriend and I were expecting our first child. My sister was livid, accusing me of stealing her thunder on her special day, but I couldn't help but feel vindicated, especially when our family rallied behind us, excitedly discussing our baby news.
While my sister insists I was the a&^$ole for overshadowing her engagement, I can't help but think back to how she disregarded my wishes during my proposal.
Here are the top comments:
Lady_Salamander says:
ESH (Everyone Sucks Here). Just get ready for the scene she makes at your wedding, since you two are probably so petty that this won’t stop.
summonsays:
Were you an a^#&ole? Yes. Were you justified? Also Yes. Sometimes you need to just be and accept it.
Agile_Geologist_7225 says:
You’re both terrible grow up.
nonsensicaltexthere says:
I too tell everybody in my life in advance about spesific situations and places where I really do not want them to be in or making a scene. Because otherwise it is just far too likely that they will all accidentally come to said random location in that spesific time with confetti.
