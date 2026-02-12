'AITA for asking HR to send an email asking people to be mindful of perfume?'

Recently, two women moved into the open cubicles in front of my desk at work. They seem polite, but we are not in the same department, so I have not talked to them much. Everyone is busy all day, and there are not many opportunities for chatting outside your own team.
Lately, when they come in, they have been absolutely covered in perfume. For weeks it has been giving me a migraine all day, but I did not want to cause an issue or potentially offend or embarrass anyone, so I stayed quiet.
Unfortunately, last week they increased it even more and started spraying perfumes and hairsprays at their desks. My migraines got significantly worse, and I actually had a reaction where I could not breathe for a few hours and needed to use my inhaler.
I did not say anything directly to my coworkers. Instead, I quietly emailed HR and asked if they could send a generalized message to the building so no one would feel singled out or embarrassed. HR agreed, and as soon as the email went out, my teammates started messaging in our work chat asking who reported it.
I definitely do not want to tell anyone I submitted the request because I feel extremely embarrassed. I could have pushed through the migraines, but not being able to breathe was scary and really disrupted my workday. I am worried that if it comes out that it was me, people will judge me for it. Was I wrong for handling it this way?
Signal_This says:
NTA and I would forward the "snitch" messages to HR as well.
Select-Anxiety-1557 says:
NTA. And I'm very surprised your company doesn't have a scent policy. I think every company I've every worked for had a no strong scents rule.
Necessary-Fly-1095 says:
NTA. People really need to learn they should use water and soap to bathe, not perfume. I had a coworker like that. She constantly used and sprayed some super strong vanilla scented crap, which makes me sneeze violently. I asked her to stop like a hundred times, she wouldn't, so I started sneezing in her face. That stopped her.
KillerWhale-9920 says:
Sometimes people don’t realize/understand what strong perfumes/chemicals can do to someone with allergies/asthma. A generic message isn’t targeting someone specifically so you don’t right.