'AITA for asking HR to send an email asking people to be mindful of perfume?'

"AITA for asking HR to send a generalized email to the whole building asking people to be mindful of perfume / aerosol spray use?"

Recently, two women moved into the open cubicles in front of my desk at work. They seem polite, but we are not in the same department, so I have not talked to them much. Everyone is busy all day, and there are not many opportunities for chatting outside your own team.

Lately, when they come in, they have been absolutely covered in perfume. For weeks it has been giving me a migraine all day, but I did not want to cause an issue or potentially offend or embarrass anyone, so I stayed quiet.

Unfortunately, last week they increased it even more and started spraying perfumes and hairsprays at their desks. My migraines got significantly worse, and I actually had a reaction where I could not breathe for a few hours and needed to use my inhaler.