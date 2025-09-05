'AITA for being embarrassed that my GF keeps wearing heels when we go hiking?'

Tasty_Log3307 writes:
My girlfriend and I (both 30) go on this trail by the river sometimes. It is about an hour each way and most people are in casual or sporty clothes. The first few times we did it she wore a maxi skirt and high heels, and I felt like it was really out of place.
I told her after the last time that next time she should dress more sensibly. She claimed it was fine, but it is really out of place, and even if she won't admit it, she definitely struggles, particularly at the end of the trail where it is not paved.
Everyone looks at her and she even gets a few comments, especially about the shoes, so I wonder if she does it for attention. We went again recently and she showed up in the same type of outfit: long skirt, heels clicking on the ground, makeup done like we were going to dinner instead of a walk.
I felt embarrassed walking next to her because everyone else was in athletic clothes and she stood out. I reminded her that I had already asked her not to dress like that for this specific activity.
She told me I was being controlling and that she can wear whatever she wants. I feel like she is deliberately ignoring what I said, but at the same time I do not think it is unreasonable to expect her to fit the setting. AITA for saying something?
SummitJunkie7 says:
Your issue is that you’re embarrassed. You talk about what everyone else is wearing, how others are reacting. Find a way to get over it and love your gf for who she is including her style choices. Or move on and let her find someone that likes her and doesn’t find her embarrassing. YTA.
soyasaucy says:
Being concerned about her rolling her ankle with heels on uneven ground is a "sensible" concern, whereas "omg everyone else is wearing athleisure and my girlfriend is not" is just... Why are you more concerned about yourself and other people's opinions than her safety?
notthiswaythatway says:
People keep saying hike, but he says it’s just not paved at the end. So an hour walk on a pavement by a scenic area- I’d call that a leisurely stroll, it doesn’t require particular clothing attire. I’ve walked around my town for this duration in wedge heels, if they’re comfortable it’s fine
30Helenssayfuckoff says:
I am relieved to tell you no one out there is evaluating what she's wearing. They don't care. You throw in that she has trouble walking, but your real concern is obviously how she looks to strangers. YTA.