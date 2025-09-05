'AITA for being embarrassed that my GF keeps wearing heels when we go hiking?'

"AITA for asking my girlfriend to dress more sensibly on a walk?"

Tasty_Log3307 writes:

My girlfriend and I (both 30) go on this trail by the river sometimes. It is about an hour each way and most people are in casual or sporty clothes. The first few times we did it she wore a maxi skirt and high heels, and I felt like it was really out of place.

I told her after the last time that next time she should dress more sensibly. She claimed it was fine, but it is really out of place, and even if she won't admit it, she definitely struggles, particularly at the end of the trail where it is not paved.