'I asked my girlfriend's best friend on vacation with me when my girlfriend cancelled.' UPDATED

"I (M26) asked my girlfriend's (F26) best friend (F26) on vacation with me when my girlfriend cancelled."

My girlfriend and I have been together for 3 years now. She has a best friend who is always around and we have become friends over that time. My girlfriend and I had planned a vacation in August. Its a month long trip and something we've been planning for years. We both get very good vacation time so it wasn't a problem. Something came up with her work and now she cannot go.

My girlfriend's best friend is between work right now and I know she's always wanted to go on a similar trip. I asked her to go and she said she'd love to. She needs cheering up as she's been very down about her job loss and job hunt. I hadn't mentioned the plan to my girlfriend before hand and when she found out she was pissed.