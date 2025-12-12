'AITA for asking my parents who'll make sure I have an amazing Christmas?'

I asked my parents who would make sure I had an amazing Christmas if I spent all my money on my siblings. I asked them when I ever had an amazing Christmas. They told me it was not about me and that I knew the reason I was not treated the same, and that it should not be a reason for my siblings to lose out this year.

I told them they needed to find someone who wanted to help because I do not. I said I am not spending anything on my siblings. I said my money is mine and it will get me out of everyone’s way in a few months, and then they can forget about the kid who ruined their lives. They told me I cannot be mad at them if I do the same thing to my siblings that they did to me. Am I the bad person?