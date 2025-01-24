'AITA for asking a date where he was from because he sounded a bit different than me?'

"AITA for asking a date where he is from"

Extreme-Ratio2109 writes:

I want to preface this by saying two things. I am not a native English speaker, so I apologize for any weird phrases or wrong words. Second, and important to my story: I am legally blind. I have RP (retinitis pigmentosa) and, in addition, ~-4 in both eyes. I am able to type this using both the speech-to-text function and other various accessibility tools. In real life, I use a cane, but otherwise, I am independent.

Now, I say this not as an excuse, but to justify and underline my side of the story. I (F24) recently started dating for the first time. I didn't know how to get into it, so my friend suggested setting me up on a blind date (haha), and I agreed.