'AITA for asking a date where he was from because he sounded a bit different than me?'

Extreme-Ratio2109 writes:
I want to preface this by saying two things. I am not a native English speaker, so I apologize for any weird phrases or wrong words. Second, and important to my story: I am legally blind. I have RP (retinitis pigmentosa) and, in addition, ~-4 in both eyes. I am able to type this using both the speech-to-text function and other various accessibility tools. In real life, I use a cane, but otherwise, I am independent.
Now, I say this not as an excuse, but to justify and underline my side of the story. I (F24) recently started dating for the first time. I didn't know how to get into it, so my friend suggested setting me up on a blind date (haha), and I agreed.
She gave me his (M26) name, and we arranged when and where to meet. It was a nice, warm day, although a little snowy, so I decided to get there a little early in case it would be hard to navigate. I found the restaurant (I've been there before) and sat down at the booked table.
The guy shows up, and we start chatting. I pick up a slight accent and ask where he is from. Now, here is where I might be the AH due to my phrasing. He laughs and tells me he's "local." I giggle and push it a little more, saying, "Haha, no, I can tell you're not from here."
The guy stops laughing, silently gets up, and leaves. I'm confused and sit there for a few minutes waiting, in case I misunderstood the situation and he went to the restroom or something, but he doesn't come back. So I pay for the drinks, cancel the food, and leave.
I call the friend who set us up once I'm home, and she tells me, "He thought you acted like such an a$%^ole." I was apparently rude as f%&* and was looking at anything but him during the conversation. I am so confused.
The last part I can understand, as being blind makes it hard to know what I'm looking at, but the rest leaves me super confused. Here's where I could be the AH: my friend also explained to me during our call that he is from the same country as me (although from the part where they also speak another lang
SereneIsla says:
NTA cause basically you cannot see him and you didn't mean it that way, it was a misunderstanding. he might be sensetive with thaht part because of his past, but I know you didn't mean the bad way.
GreekAmericanDom says:
INFO. Did he know you are blind and could not see the tone of his skin?
OP responded:
I am unsure, but will ask my friend. I will let you know. I was having my cane rest up on my chair and I’ve been previously told I «look visibly blind» so, again, I am unsure.
OkSecretary1231 says:
YTA. You just did the "Where are you reeeealllly from?" conversation. It's something everyone who has nonwhite features or an accent has heard a million times.