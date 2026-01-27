'AITA for eating a normal portion of the cake my aunt made for my birthday?'

Aunt: Hey OP, did you enjoy the cake I made? Me: Yes, it was delicious, which I told you during the party. Aunt: So, why did you get a smaller slice than usual? At this point, I was deciding to tell the truth or say a white lie.

But I thought if I lied this might be a bigger issue in the future so I told her the truth, instead. Me: Bananas aren't my favorite flavor, but since you gifted me that cake, I still had a slice. Aunt: I made that cake for your birthday, so you should have eaten most of it. It was rude of you to put it on the dessert table for everyone else to eat it. It's like you re-gifted my cake to everyone else.