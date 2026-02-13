'AITA for eating chicken in front of a 'stop killing animals' protest?'

I was heading towards the city from the train station and since I was absolutely starving, I picked up some chicken tenders on the way, wrapped up in a plastic bag. I joined with my friends when 5 mins later, we walked past a bunch of folks protesting with banners/shirts/hats essentially stating that the killing of animals has to stop. They had a bunch of different slogans but you get the picture.
I wasn't really paying much attention to it as we walked past and I wasn't going to do anything obviously. This woman who seemed to be a passionate protester that we walked right past asked are you eating chicken right now?
I said oh yeah, sorry and kept walking. She started yelling at me saying do you not see the signs, are you blind, what you're doing is insane, animals were killed for your food, you're evil etc.
She was clearly worked up so I just kept walking away and then kept eating. Half of my friends thought it was hilarious, the other half said I could've put it away as we walked past them and I put myself in a position to be an asshole. I thought it was a bit of an extreme reaction, I would've just ignored me if I were her instead of making a scene.
35mmpapi says:
NTA, they can protest all they like but you did nothing wrong.
TheGreatDegenerate says:
NTA. It wasn’t done intentionally and someone having an emotional breakdown over the act of eating a simple common food is their own problem, not yours.
loki2002 says:
NTA and I would think the same if you had stood there and ate the chicken in their face after she confronted you about it. She chose to engage a stranger minding their own business and involve them in her issues so turnabout is fair play in my book.
Beepboopimagaymess says:
As a vegetarian- what's wrong with that lady