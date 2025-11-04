'AITA for bailing on family dinner after my brother's fiancé kept trashing my cooking?'

Last week, I made lemon chicken, and before I even put plates on the table, she said, “please just don’t overcook it like last time.” I snapped. I told her that if she hated my food so much, maybe she should host. Then I left, went home, and spent the night texting my best friend about how much that sucked.

Now my mom says I’m ruining tradition and being dramatic. My brother keeps blowing up my phone, saying I have to apologize to Katie for embarrassing her. My dad just says, “ignore her,” as if I could tune it out and keep cooking while she keeps tearing me down. Maybe I should be less sensitive, or maybe I should have said something sooner. I honestly don’t know.