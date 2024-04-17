'I bailed out the man my husband fought because he was cheating on me with that guy's wife. AITA?'

My husband decided to physically fight B to get the phone. The neighbors ended up calling the police, and both of them were arrested. B seemed like a sweet earnest young man. I can’t believe my husband hurt the poor thing.

He didn’t have any criminal history. He had a lower bond than my husband. He didn’t have the money or any family to help him. I decided to bail him out instead. Eventually, my MIL bailed out my husband. They’ve all been upset that I bailed out the other man instead of my husband.

My husband has pleaded for my forgiveness. He says it’s not a physical affair, but an emotional one. I’m trying to figure out if it’s something that can be forgiven.