'AITA for 'disciplining' my husband because he keeps pranking me while I'm pregnant?'

KnownPerception7676 writes:
I’m currently about six months pregnant, and my husband has been doing this thing every time we go to a doctor’s appointment. He’ll drive me to the appointment, and when I’m about to get in the car afterward, he drives forward a little, then reverses, then drives forward again. He does this a few times, and it always frustrates me. He thinks it's hilarious and says he's just "messing with me."
I’ve started to get really frustrated. I’m already dealing with the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy, and this just feels like him poking fun at me when I’m already tired and stressed. I told him it bothers me, but he just brushed it off and said I’m overreacting and that he’s "just having fun."
We had a big fight about it the other day. I tried to explain how it makes me feel, and he got defensive, saying I need to lighten up and that it’s "just a joke." I told him it wasn’t funny anymore and that it wasn’t something I wanted to deal with during my pregnancy.
The final straw was when he did it again before a doctor’s appointment yesterday—I was just done. I ended up calling my mom to take me instead and told my husband he was banned from all future appointments.
Now he's furious. He’s demanding to be there for the next appointment because it’s the one where we’ll find out the baby’s gender. He says this is a huge moment and that I’m being unfair by not letting him come.
I told him I need him to respect my boundaries, and this is one of the ways I’m enforcing that. But he keeps insisting it’s just a silly little thing, and now he’s calling me unreasonable for making a big deal out of it. Am I overreacting here?
Abel_Zero says:
NTA. He doesn't respect your very reasonable boundary. His emotional intelligence needs some work. Also, jokes involving a vehicle and a pregnancy are not funny. That's just scary.
Full_Pace7666 says:
This guy is NOT mature enough to be having a kid. NTA.
DrySignificance1055 says:
NTA. A prank is only funny if both parties laugh, otherwise it's bullying. He's bullying you, imagine what he'll do to your kid. Maintain this boundary and, if this kind of behavior is a common thing, think about demanding counseling.
OP responded:
Hi. You're right it’s not even funny and I don't know why he kept doing as if we never talked about it before. He said that my decision was way out of line and claimed I'm trying to rob him from being a father. He even said that he's worried what I might do when the birth of our baby comes. Now his mom is trying to "talk some sense" into me, but I already told her to talk to her son, not me.