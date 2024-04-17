'AITA for banning my parents from family events because they're awful to my brother's wife?

It’s my son’s birthday soon, and I’m planning a big party. I sent the guest list in a family GC, and my parents saw that Shay was invited. They demanded that she’s taken off, but I refused.

They were acting in a way that made me suspect they were going to make a scene there, so I banned them. I don’t want them to isolate my younger brother, and he hasn’t been to any family events since he got married besides the 2 he left early.

They are infuriated. They are threatening to show up anyway and think I have no right to ban them for someone 'who isn’t part of the family.' My sisters and youngest brother think I am overreacting and I could have instead warned them to behave and told them they would be removed if they couldn’t do so. They think the ban is nuclear. My parents are demanding an invite and an apology. AITA?