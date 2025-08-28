'AITA because I 'banned' my stepmom from my house and being disrespectful to her?'

Dinner was uncomfortable. I was seated in the corner next to the kids. We were making small talk when suddenly Shelly asked why I was taking antidepressants and a few other medications.

She also said that if I was that unhappy, I shouldn’t be living in such a big house all by myself. The table went dead silent. I asked her why she was in my bathroom. I didn’t even know when she would have had the chance to go into my bedroom or bathroom.

Shelly said that family doesn’t keep secrets and it was her job as my “new mom” to make sure I was okay. I looked at my siblings, and they were all shocked. I told her she wasn’t my mom and that going into my bathroom was a gross invasion of my privacy.