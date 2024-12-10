'AITA for making a child cry because I didn't let him win at video games?'

NTA. Children being mollycoddled is the problem here - they shouldn't be shielded from things like not winning - they need to learn how to deal with those emotions - a 12 year old storming off to his room is a bit sad - a 25 year old doing it is just bad. He got a bit full of himself - and he was brought down a peg or two. He will get over it, and hopefully he will learn something from it.