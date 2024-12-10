'AITA for making a child cry because I didn't let him win at video games?'

DistributionCheap969 says:
When I would visit my girlfriend’s house, I would sometimes play games with her little brother, who is 12. When I played competitive games against him, I would normally let him win—Call of Duty, etc.
A few days ago, I was visiting again, and her little brother had two of his friends over. I overheard him talking about me. He was telling them how bad I was at games and said it must make me mentally disabled to be so bad (he used more offensive language).
He also said my girlfriend must be stupid to be dating me. I could hear his friends laughing about it. It was quite hurtful, as I had tried to be friendly with him. A bit later, I said to him, "Want to play some games, buddy?" He acted polite, but I could see his friends laughing to themselves. I played Call of Duty against him and didn’t go easy.
His friends were now laughing at him, and he was on the verge of tears before he stormed off to his room. My girlfriend wasn’t happy. Later, in the car, she accused me of deliberately making her brother cry.
I told her I wasn’t trying to do that; I just didn’t like how he was talking about me or her. AITA? She said he is just a kid and I should have just left it.
PhilosophicalWarPig says:
NTA. Your GF's brother trash talking you behind your back wasn't cool. Calling you mentally disabled wasn't cool. I know he's just a kid, but he's a jerk. He needed to be humbled. Good job OP. Keep smashing the little sh%t lol.
alien_overlord_1001 says:
NTA. Children being mollycoddled is the problem here - they shouldn't be shielded from things like not winning - they need to learn how to deal with those emotions - a 12 year old storming off to his room is a bit sad - a 25 year old doing it is just bad. He got a bit full of himself - and he was brought down a peg or two. He will get over it, and hopefully he will learn something from it.
Miss_Judge_and_Jury says:
NTA. It’s a harsh world. He shouldn’t be taking about anyone like that. Hope he learned a life lesson and a good reality lesson!
Gileswasright says:
NTA - this is why you don’t let your kids or any kids win just because they’re little. They’ll learn.