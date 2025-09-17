'I begged for an open relationship, eight months in he leaves me. Can I fix it?' UPDATED 3X

Anyways I tried calling him, no answer, I saw him in public And he pretend to not even know who the hell I was, he won't acknowledge my existence, so I went to our former place just to talk, and things got hostile, his new Gf hates me for some reason, I didn't even know her, and she proceeded to try and attack me, while he tried to split us up And get me out the door.

When he had his back turned she MACED me. And now HE'S trying to file a restraining order on ME! The hell did I do wrong? She attacked me and pepper sprayed me. How can I convince him he's dating a psychopath?

