'I bought a cow; my wife stole half for her sister. Am I wrong to take the cow back?'

You can't pick your family. Unless you're talking about marriage, then you can pick your family. When you marry someone, you not only marry them, but you marry their family, so choose wisely. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man seems to have buyer's remorse with the family he married into.

AITA for taking back our groceries that my wife gave to her sister

Families that finance separately stay together...I think.

My wife (30) wife has a younger sister (28) with four kids. My SIL is a married stay-at-home mom, and her husband (31) works 35 hours per week. Money is tight for them, but they still go on annual vacations, drive newer cars, etc. My wife and I keep separate finances except for a joint credit card and household bill. I also do most of the grocery shopping. This is relevant for later.

The avocado toast is just better in Mexico.