'AITA for not buying a house because my dad is demanding I do it if I'm a real adult?'

"AITA for not buying a cheap house?"

Existing_Use8524 writes:



I (28F) live with my fiancé (31M) in a rented apartment in the city center. It's 75 square meters, modern, in a good location, and 15 minutes by bike to work, which is perfect for us. My parents can't understand this.

For them, paying rent is “money down the drain.” According to them, you have to own a house, otherwise you're not a real adult. And of course, we need a house for the kids. Because apparently, kids cannot survive in a rental apartment.

We do not even have kids, but we would like to in the future. We are not trying currently though. Now the part where I might be the a^@$ole: We had a huge argument over dinner during the weekend. My father had found a nice house in the countryside, not far from their place.