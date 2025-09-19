'AITA for buying dishware at a thrift store before someone else could buy it?'

I walked away to look elsewhere, and later noticed she was browsing in the book section. The wooden dishes were still on the shelf and not in her cart. I picked them up and put them in mine.

As I walked away, she came back, noticed the dishes in my cart, and started flipping out, saying she was going to buy them because they were from a high-end artist. I told her she had walked away from the shelf and left them there, and if she really wanted them, she should have put them in her cart.