'AITA for buying dishware at a thrift store before someone else could buy it?'

thedafthatter says:
This happened a few weeks ago and I can’t stop thinking about it. I went to Goodwill and saw a really lovely set of wooden plates and two matching bowls. I actually needed them for their intended purpose.
I was going to grab them, but there was a woman standing in front of the set with her phone out, loudly complaining that she couldn’t find the maker’s mark on the dishware since the bottoms were blank. I assumed she was a reseller because her cart was filled to the brim with glassware, and I noticed a leather jacket in there too.
I walked up next to her and asked if she was going to buy the dishes. She glared at me, said yes, and told me to get lost because she was there first. I just said, “Fine, no need to be rude. It was a simple yes or no question.”
I walked away to look elsewhere, and later noticed she was browsing in the book section. The wooden dishes were still on the shelf and not in her cart. I picked them up and put them in mine.
As I walked away, she came back, noticed the dishes in my cart, and started flipping out, saying she was going to buy them because they were from a high-end artist. I told her she had walked away from the shelf and left them there, and if she really wanted them, she should have put them in her cart.
She immediately started grabbing my cart and pulling out everything, including a hoodie called “The Comfy” and some vintage Pyrex in a collectible pattern. She said I was taking money away from good people like her and that she was losing sales because of people like me who buy things to use instead of resell.
I yelled at her to take her hands off my stuff. By this point, an employee who was stocking nearby came over and asked what was going on. The woman tried to claim I had stolen items from her cart, but I told him she was stealing from mine.
Another employee had already taken her abandoned cart from the book section and was restocking the items. She noticed this, freaked out, dropped my things, and ran after him. I looked at the employee, who just waved me off, and I left with my purchases.
When I told some friends about it, one close friend said I should have just given her everything because reselling is her job, and another friend agreed. But they only said that after I mentioned that “The Comfy” was a $50 garment.
Irish_beast says:
NTA The whole point of thrift stores is people like you reusing instead of it going in the landfill. People would argue she buying cheap and reselling expensive are the leaches. Thank you for helping the environment. Good on you for saving money. And great you got something to appreciate.
Baby-Giraffe286 says:
Resellers are the reason thrifting has gotten so expensive. You are definitely NTA.
NarwhalsAreCool20 says:
People like her are the reason thrift stores raise prices. Thrift stores are not there just for resellers, they are there for people that need things.
AskAChinchilla says:
You should've given her everything because reselling is her job?? What kind of scalper logic is that?? NTA.