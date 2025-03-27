'AITA for splurging on myself after my wife said no? It's my money she's just a SAHM!'

Within the last year, she has wanted a hot tub and a new car. I've bought her both since money's not an issue, and they would be nice. So about 2 weeks ago, I brought up the idea that since no one ever rides with me in my truck, I could install a sim rig in the passenger seat.

I've seen it done before and thought it would be the best of both worlds, as I could race when not driving, and when home, we could have family time. She immediately shot down the idea, saying it's "just gonna be a huge waste of money."