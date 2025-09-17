'AITA for telling my friend why I don't want to date him and subsequently 'breaking' him?'

He told me he doesn’t understand how I can be with my boyfriend when he’s always been around waiting for me. I was at a loss for words and asked if he wanted me to be honest. He said yes.

I told him that I would never want to date him because of the way I’ve seen him treat his past girlfriends. He ghosts them whenever he feels like it and just expects them to wait around for him. I said he’s too immature and irresponsible for me, and dating him would be exhausting.

I also explained that those reasons were why, over time, I started putting distance between us as friends, because I didn’t like the way he treated the women in his life. When I finished, he was just quiet.